BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Dave Bieter has announced he will run for re-election this fall.



Bieter is currently the longest-serving mayor in Boise's 150-year history. He was first elected in 2003.

"Ever since I was a little boy, I've dreamed of giving back to my hometown," Bieter, a Boise native, said. "It's been an honor to serve this city as mayor and I'm grateful every day for the trust the people of Boise have placed in me to lead the city we all love."



Bieter's campaign is launching social media pages and a new website, BieterForBoise.com, where the people of Boise can find his record and vision for the future of the city.

"We've accomplished a lot, but there's a lot left to do," Bieter added. "Whether we talk about protecting our beautiful foothills, creating a modern transportation system, preventing chronic homelessness, or increasing access to affordable housing, this campaign will be for the people of Boise. I hope they join me because together, we will make Boise the most livable city in the country."



Two other candidates have also filed paperwork to run for mayor -- Adriel Martinez and Matthew Kilburn.



Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2019.







