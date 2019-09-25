BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday condemning white nationalism and white supremacist groups.

It also says the city denounces bias and hate within Boise.



United Vision for Idaho spearheaded the movement for the resolution saying hate groups across Idaho have doubled since 2016. The group wants to prevent any further bias and hate-related crimes in the state.

City of Boise spokesman Mike Journee said the issue is not about a problem in Boise - it's about the bigger picture of hate crimes happening nationwide.

