BOISE, Idaho — Democratic presidential contender Mike Bloomberg will open a campaign office in Boise on Tuesday, according to his staff.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is one of 11 candidates currently vying for the Democratic nomination.

According to campaign staff, Bloomberg's girlfriend Diana Taylor will travel to Boise for the office opening.