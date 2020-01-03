Biden, Sanders claim momentum heading into Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed a comeback victory in South Carolina on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joe Biden says he can "unite this country, the whole country" after scoring a comeback victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary.

The decisive win could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders.

Biden vowed Sunday he would improve his campaign operation— and even his own performance — as the race pushes toward Super Tuesday. Sanders, though, said his fundraising haul points to the vibrancy of his campaign.

Key rivals are showing few signs of exiting. One, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, will be on the ballot for the first time Tuesday.

Elizabeth Warren's campaign talked openly of a convention fight this summer.

