Idaho governor signs bill making ballot measures tougher

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots in what is widely seen as an attempt to stop a medical marijuana initiative.

The Republican governor announced the decision Saturday to sign into law the measure backers say is needed because the current process favors urban voters.

Opponents say the measure would make it nearly impossible to get initiatives on ballots. The proposed law would require the signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts.

Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019 out of concern a federal court could find it unconstitutional and dictate Idaho’s ballot initiative process.

