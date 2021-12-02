Bart Davis to resign as U.S. attorney for Idaho

Davis said he will step down as U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho effective Feb. 28.

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Thursday that he will resign on Feb. 28 after serving the District of Idaho for more than three years.

The Idaho Falls native and former majority leader of the Idaho State Senate was nominated to the position by former President Donald Trump and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in September 2017.

It is commonplace for U.S. attorneys to resign or be replaced shortly after a change in presidential administrations. Former U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson resigned about a month after Trump was inaugurated.

"It has been the honor of my professional legal career to serve the people of Idaho, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney's Office," Davis said in a statement. "In the last three-plus years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to a global pandemic.

"Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens," he added. "I could not be prouder of the work that they have accomplished. I am extremely pleased to leave this office in their capable hands."

Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. will immediately assume office as acting United States attorney, a position which he held in 2017 for seven months after Olson resigned.

A career prosecutor, Gonzalez has been with U.S. Attorney's Office since 1995 and with the Department of Justice since 1991.

While in office, Davis hired 26 federal employees, including 10 assistant United States attorneys (AUSAs) and four special AUSAs.

"We've been incredibly successful the last three years in hiring outstanding public servants," Davis said. "They are my legacy."

The U.S. Attorney's Office touted its record during Davis' tenure, noting that it filed more than 1,000 criminal cases, prosecuted nearly 100 online child predators, and targeted scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic, among a long list of other accomplishments.

