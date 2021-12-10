Press club drops contempt request against Idaho Lt. Gov.

Last month, the group asked that McGeachin face contempt proceedings after it said she stalled rather than release the records as ordered.

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The Idaho Press Club has dropped its request that a judge hold Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in contempt of court over refusing to turn over public records related to her education task force.

The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her Education Task Force.

Neither McGeachin nor her chief of staff responded to repeated requests for comment.

The judge still must sign off on the agreement to drop the contempt request.