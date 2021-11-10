Ron Paul endorses Ammon Bundy for Idaho governor

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Ron Paul for my candidacy to be governor of the state of Idaho,” Bundy said.

BOISE, Idaho — Ammon Bundy, one of the many current announced candidates for Idaho governor in 2022, has announced an endorsement from Ron Paul.

Paul, 86, is a former three-time presidential candidate, twice as a Republican and once as the Libertarian Party nominee, and a former longtime congressman from Texas; he's long been a revered figure in some conservative circles.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Ron Paul for my candidacy to be governor of the state of Idaho,” Bundy, an anti-government activist and Emmett resident, announced on Twitter. “Ron Paul is a living legend and an icon for conservative values and constitutional purity.”

Bundy released a 15-second YouTube video of Paul giving the endorsement, which sounds like it’s a recording of a planned campaign robo-call. In it, Paul says, “Hello, everybody, I’m Congressman Ron Paul. I’m calling on behalf of Ammon Bundy who’s running for governor in Idaho. He’s doing very well. He’s a friend of liberty. He’s a strict constitutionalist, and I know he would make a great governor.”

Incumbent GOP Gov. Brad Little hasn’t yet announced his reelection plans, but has been raising money for his campaign. Thus far, seven Republicans, including Bundy; two Democrats; two Constitution Party hopefuls; and one unaffiliated candidate also have filed preliminary paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State's office to begin fundraising to run for the seat.

Announced candidates include Bundy; current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin; Ed Humphreys of Eagle; Bonner County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw; and perennial candidate Lisa Marie on the Republican side; and Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad and Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa on the Democratic side. The primary election is May 24.

On Tuesday, McGeachin announced that former president Donald Trump had endorsed her in the race.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

