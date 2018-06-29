BOISE - An Idaho county commissioner has asked his fellow commissioners to reduce the assessed value of his Boise home.

The assessed value for Ada County Commissioner Rick Visser's Boise home is $289,300. He says he thinks it should be valued at $252,500.

Visser told his fellow commissioners Dave Case and Jim Tibbs Thursday that neighbors who park too many cars at their homes and don't maintain their lawns are depressing his property's value.

Values set by the assessor are the basis for property taxes. The higher the assessed value, the more tax money a property generates through levies for local taxing agencies such as cities, counties and schools.

Case and Tibbs decided they couldn't make a decision on the home's value since they have a close working relationship with Visser.

