A dozen candidates file for Boise City Council race

This year’s race is for two-year terms, rather than the usual four. Only Boise residents who live in Districts 1, 3 and 5 can vote in the council election.

BOISE, Idaho — A dozen people have filed to run for Boise City Council seats in November’s election, the first to be held by district.

Three people will challenge each incumbent, Lisa Sánchez and Holli Woodings, and four will vie for a seat to be vacated by Councilman T.J. Thomson.

In District 1 — representing West Boise, including the Centennial and the West Valley neighborhood west of Five Mile Road — the candidates are: Anne Garabedian, David Jones, Laura Metzler and Luci Willits.

District 1 does not have an incumbent. Thomson, who lives in the district, announced last year he would not seek a fourth term because he hopes to spend more time with his young daughter.

Sánchez, council president pro tem, is seeking a second term on the council and a first term representing District 3.

In a recent phone interview, Sánchez told the Idaho Press she represents the “working poor” or people who are “one crisis away from disaster,” and they need a spokesperson in city leadership.

“Housing is still a critical issue in Boise, especially the situation affecting renters,” she said. “Being a renter … provides a perspective that, I think, is critical on city council. What I bring to the dais is that same urgency that my constituents have.”