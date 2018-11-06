MERIDIAN -- The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank in Meridian Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the Bank of the West at 1630 South Wells Avenue in Meridian at 10:59 a.m.

According to police, the robber handed a teller a note indicating he had a weapon, and demanding money. The teller did not see a weapon, and it's unclear whether the robber was actually armed.

The suspect ran away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as an older white man, between 5'8" and 5'10" and 180-200 pounds with short gray or white hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball cap with the Chevrolet logo, a long-sleeved maroon button-up shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone who spots the suspect or has any information about the robbery is asked to contact police immediately.

Meridian robbery suspect

Meridian Police

