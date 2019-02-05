Boise Police say they need your help in finding an man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman.

Detectives say the incident happened around 7:30 Wednesday night in a parking lot near South Vinnell Way and West Overland.

A woman told police a man forced himself into her car and make her drive to another location.

That's when she says he sexually assaulted her, before making the woman drive back to their original location.

When they arrived, the victim says the man ran away.

The woman told investigators that the man was wearing a holster, and believes he might have a gun.

A description of the man Boise Police are looking for, he's white with red hair and has a large, colorful tattoo on his forearm.

Boise Police

He is also believed to be driving a small grey SUV.

If you have any information about the man-- you're asked to call Boise Police or Crimestoppers at 208-377-6790 or 208- 343-COPS (2677),