Tiffany Marie Lazon has not been heard from since Christmas.

There is now crime tape around the home of a missing Albany woman who has not been heard from since Christmas.

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for Tiffany Marie Lazon.

On Tuesday, her estranged husband, Craig Lazon, was arrested for animal neglect and animal abandonment.

Officers tried to contact Tiffany Marie Lazon, 37, on Jan. 8 at her Albany home after her family called police. They’ve been unable to find her.

"When they showed up the back door was wide open with all the lights on, and nobody around and I knew then she was gone," said Tiffany's mother, Zoey Sales.

The next day, police contacted Tiffany’s estranged husband, Craig Lazon, but he told investigators that he didn’t know where Tiffany was and said that Tiffany indicated she planned to move to Washington.

Her mother and her daughter don't believe she would leave so suddenly.

"I don't believe it because we already contacted her friend in Washington and she's not there, that's her only friend, I lived in Washington and she has no other friends there," said Tiffany's daughter, Felicity Halberg.

"She would not leave her cat behind. She wouldn't leave her car behind. She didn't even take no clothes," Sales said.

Tiffany is 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

"She has never vanished before, not at all," said Sales.