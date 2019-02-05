BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are continuing to investigate a reported sexual assault and kidnapping of a woman, but the circumstances surrounding the case appear to be different than originally reported.

Detectives with the Special Victim's Unit said Thursday afternoon that thanks to the public's help they were able to identify and make contact with a male suspect. He is cooperating with investigators.

Boise Police put out a call for help identifying the man involved in an incident that happened in a parking lot near South Vinnell Way and W. Overland Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman told police a man forced himself into her car and make her drive to another location.

That's when she says he sexually assaulted her, before making the woman drive back to their original location.

When they arrived, the victim says the man ran away.

The woman told investigators that the man was wearing a holster, and believes he might have a gun.

During the course of the investigation, officers obtained evidence that the man and woman were known to each and had planned to meet at that location.

No charges have been filed.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Boise Police