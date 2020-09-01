FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A Flight for Life medical helicopter pilot said they passed within 100 feet of a drone Tuesday while they were out on a routine medical call near Fort Morgan.

People across Northeast Colorado have reported seeing drones flying in the air over the past several weeks. No one knows who they belong to or what they are doing. The FAA and other government agencies are now investigating.

From their base at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, helicopter pilot Kirk Peebles and his Flight for Life team dispatch to emergencies all across the state.

He said the mystery drones flying above the eastern plains have caused concern.

From the sky it’s difficult to spot other drones, Peebles said. When the sun sets, the team relies on night vision goggles and each other.

"I’m always on the lookout. That’s the nature of the business and what we do," said Peebles. "They’re looking for aircraft constantly for me. Things that I might not catch right away."

Peebles said the incident on Tuesday happened in a matter of seconds.

"A drone just went right under us," he said. "Probably about 100 feet."

He said it happened so fast, he couldn't even tell what kind of drone it was.

"They’re not telling anybody who they are, what they’re doing," said Peebles. "What I care about the most is our survival, our ability to do the mission, and do it quickly and safely."

With more drones in the sky and more people wanting to see them, the number of times the helicopter gets hit with a laser has also increased.

"It actually is a sunburn on our eyes. It can damage and prevent us from ever flying again," said Peebles. "Just don’t shoot a laser at me. Don’t shoot a laser."

There are also some changing messages from law enforcement about what people should be vigilant for. The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week they were looking for a box truck with antennas that could be controlling the drones.

Wednesday they said the search for any command vehicles is no longer pertinent or relevant and they won’t be making any more comments on this topic.

