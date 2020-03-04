Oregon teachers drive behind school bus to see students they have been missing

ONTARIO, Ore. — School closures around the nation are becoming more common as the coronavirus continues to spread, meaning many teachers will go weeks, maybe months, without seeing their students.
For teachers at Annex Charter School in Ontario, Ore., the school closures could not prevent them from seeing their students.
Oregon resident Melanie Roukema captured a video of all the teachers at Annex following a school bus filled with their students. The teachers followed the bus in an attempt to see the students they have been without for weeks.
