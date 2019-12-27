RATHDRUM, Idaho — One man is dead after a crash in Rathdrum on the evening of Dec. 26.

The crash happened on Idaho-41 just north of the Wright Street intersection around 7:45 p.m.

Patrick A. Lee, 48, was in the road when Jason J. Scott, 36, who was driving a 2006 white Dodge pickup, struck Lee.

Lee was not in a crosswalk when the accident happened. After the crash Lee was transported to Kootenai Health where he was pronounced dead.

Both men are from Rathdrum, Idaho.

The relatives of Lee have been notified about the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

