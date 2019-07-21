POST FALLS, Idaho — A 82-year-old woman died and two people were injured in a crash on the Seltice Way off-ramp in Post Falls on Saturday night.

According to an Idaho State Police press release, 82-year-old Lucy Abdelrahman of Post Falls died after she struck 48-year-old Kevin Gonzales head-on after failing to stop at a stop sign at approximately 5:54 p.m.

The collision caused Abdelrahman's 2006 Subaru Forester to flip, according to the release. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the ISP.

Gonzales and his passenger, 45-year-old Ursula Gonzales of Post Falls, were taken to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the ISP. All three involved were wearing seat belts, according to the ISP.

RELATED: Head-on crash on Hwy 395 near Colville kills one, toddler uninjured