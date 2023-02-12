Unidentified object shot down over Michigan

The airspace above Lake Michigan was closed at 12 p.m. and was lifted shortly after.

MICHIGAN, USA — Officials temporarily closed the airspace above Lake Michigan Sunday, a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that a high altitude object was shot down this afternoon over Lake Huron. The object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft.

The unidentified object was shot down at the direction of President Joe Biden and based on the recommendations of Secretary Lloyd Austin and military leadership, ABC News said.

The object was flying at 20,000 feet high above Michigan. Officials say its path and altitude raised concerns.

It was shot down around 2:42 p.m. in a location where there wasn't a high risk of injury and the object could be recovered. Officials do not believe anyone was hurt.

ABC News reports the object's signal was picked up over Montana, and it is believed to have flown in proximity to sensitive Department of Defense sites.

The release says the closure was to "ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations."

In a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the FAA said it was "to support Department of Defense activities."

The closure was implemented at 12 p.m. and was lifted shortly after. No flights were affected at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

View statements from Michigan leaders on the situation here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.