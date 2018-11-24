BOISE -- Bogus Basin will launch Nordic ski operations Saturday, Nov. 24 thanks to the storm that dropped several inches of fresh snow on the mountain.

Officials at Bogus made the decision to open the Nordic center Friday evening.

“We are excited to get Nordic operations at Bogus Basin underway for the 2018-19 winter season”, said Director of Nordic Operations Paul McNeil. “The Nordic trails do not require as much snow to open and the forecast is looking favorable through the weekend.”

Bogus boasts miles of trails, including the Nordic Highway, Shaffer Butte Extension, Mores Mountain Extension, Sappers Return and Red Tail. Lessons, rentals, and retail will be available at the Frontier Point Nordic Center.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekend, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Full operations at Bogus Basin are expected to begin Dec. 8, weather permitting.

© 2018 KTVB