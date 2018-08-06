The Pasco County Sheriff's Office wasn't monkeying around when deputies busted a suspect accused of driving a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday.

The suspect, Cody Blake Hession, was arrested. But, deputies weren't prepared to find a Capuchin monkey clinging to the front of his shirt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seized the monkey and took it to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary in Palm Harbor.

Deputies said Hession did not have a permit for the monkey -- which could lead to more charges.

The vehicle's owner told deputies Hession stole the unlocked vehicle from her St. Petersburg driveway, grabbing her keys from the floorboard. From there, deputies say he drove to Pasco County and into a ditch in Holiday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hession tried to run, but deputies caught him. Hession denied stealing the vehicle and claimed the woman gave him the keys, the affidavit said.

He was booked into the Land O Lakes Detention Center.

