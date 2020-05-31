Spokane police deploy tear gas; issue safety alert at George Floyd protest

Thousands converged for the protest that was peaceful for most of the day in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: KREM's crews left the scene for safety reasons at 7:15 p.m. after police deployed multiple rounds of tear gas near the protesters.

8 p.m.

Spokane police issued a public safety alert for people near downtown.

"A civil disturbance is occurring in the downtown Spokane area. Please avoid the downtown core area," the alert said.

6:45 p.m.

Police officers deployed tear gas at least three times near several hundred protesters as the day's George Floyd protest in downtown Spokane continued.

The protest up until this evening was peaceful, with thousands of protesters gathering in areas near downtown, chanting, and marching through streets.

Video from the scene shows protesters fleeing near River Park Square in front of a cloud of white smoke.

KREM's Taylor Viydo said police appeared to be attempting to disperse protesters with the gas. It's unclear whether anyone was warned in advance.

Viydo reported the tear gas at about 6:50 p.m. and then again at about 7:05 p.m. and once more at 7:10 p.m.

A window was also broken at a store, according to KREM's reporter on the scene.

Watch video from scene:

5:00 p.m.



Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke with KREM 2 about today's protests.



"I think Spokane set a very powerful example today, about how a community can peacefully and respectfully come together to support each other and the nation when we are hurting" Woodward said. "Those of us cannot begin to understand the depth of anguish and anger caused by the inexcusable actions in Minneapolis. We stand with those across our city and our country in saying we have to expect and we have to do better as a nation"

"Our law enforcement did a great job today, and continue to this evening, helping our community exercise their first amendment right, and joining the national conversation that is happening right now," Woodward said. "The memorable moment was an officer taking a knee in solidarity with those protesters today at the court house. That is something - I'll never forget that."

Woodward said the city is constantly working with the police department, with a specific mention of Spokane Police Chief Craig Miedl, who is "always setting that example and changing the culture within the police department to lower the level of force."



Protesters were still active in downtown Spokane according to KREM 2's Taylor Viydo. Some were blocking traffic at the intersection of Wall and Spokane Falls blvd., however many have since moved to the sides of the street.



Some businesses downtown did close, including the Apple Store which put up wooden barricades.



Protesters who spoke with KREM 2's Brandon Jones who urged others to stay peaceful, and call attention to racism and police brutality.



"If we don't want this thing that we're doing here to be hijacked by people who may take it in a different direction, then it's important for those of us who are level headed to come out here and leverage our voice," one protester said.



"I have to show up, I have to do this work, because I'm white," another protester said. "I have to help dismantle the system white people created, it's not your fight, it's my fight to protect you."



4:30 p.m.



A Spokane police officer was seen kneeling with protesters, earning a cheer from the crowd, according to KREM 2's Karthik Venkataraman.

3:50 p.m.



The crowd on the courthouse steps has begun to move away from the courthouse, and head downtown, according to KREM 2's Taylor Viydo.



KREM 2's Brandon Jones reports a large crowd still at the courtyard circle.

3:45 p.m.

Protesters have begun lying on the ground in front of police.



KREM 2's Brandon Jones described the crowd as the courthouse as "passionate" as they chanted "enough," over and over.

3:30 p.m.



Speakers are now talking to the crowd at the Spokane courthouse. Protesters can be heard chanting "say his name," "George Floyd," "hands up," "don't shoot," and "Black lives matter."

Protesters are close to the police line in the courtyard circle.

The crowd is estimated to be around 3,000 people between two separate events planned today.

3:00 p.m.



Protesters have arrived at the Spokane courthouse where a rally is now being held.

KREM 2 journalists in attendance estimate there are thousands of protesters in attendance.

Over the course of the route, protesters took over Broadway and the Monroe street bridge.

2:30

Demonstrators are now arriving at the Spokane courthouse chanting "I can't breathe" along the march route. There are an estimated three thousand participants marching today.

Others are marching across the Monroe Street bridge, according to KREM 2's Brandon Jones.

SWAT vehicles are parked nearby on Broadway and Adams, according to a KREM 2's Taylor Viydo.



Officers have begun to prepare for the arrival of protesters at the Spokane jail and courthouse, cordoning off sections with crime tape.

2:00 p.m.

A protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, is underway in Spokane.

Protesters have gathered at the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront park. According to the protest Facebook page, there will be a march and parade of cars down to the Spokane County jail/courthouse.

Protests were already gathered at the Big Red Wagon hours before it was scheduled to start. Protesters could be heard chanting "say his name," "George Floyd," "hands up," "don't shoot," and "I can't breathe."

"George Floyd was killed before our eyes — and we have every reason to be angry, to cry out for justice, to say never again," organizers wrote on Facebook.