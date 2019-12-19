DENVER — A Colorado talk show host on KNUS 710-AM said this week that a “nice school shooting” might break up the coverage of Pres. Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing.

“You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt [it],” Chuck Bonniwell said in a conversation with his co-host Julie Hayden, after describing the impeachment process as “never-ending.”

Hayden quickly shot down Bonniwell’s remarks in their Tuesday afternoon program.

“No, no. Don’t even – don’t even say that. No, don’t even say that,” she told Bonniwell. “Don’t call us. Chuck didn’t say that.”

Bonniwell added that he wouldn’t want anyone to be hurt before the conversation moved on with a caller.

The clip has been removed from the podcast as of Wednesday afternoon. 9NEWS downloaded the audio prior to the edit.

Station management had "no comment" on the podcast, which was first reported on by Jason Salzman from Colorado Times Recorder.

