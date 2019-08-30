KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Dozens of community members are lined up to give a hero's welcome on Friday to a veteran who was wounded in Afghanistan this year.

Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office will provide an escort for Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp at Stateline to Highway 95, then north to Lancaster Road at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The sheriff's office has also reached out to Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies that may want to help.

Sharp is the cousin-in-law of KCSO Sgt. Erik Hedlund, who says Sharp is coming to visit family in North Idaho now that he has recovered enough to travel.

Sgt. Sharp and his fellow Green Berets were on mission in Afghanistan earlier this year when they were ambushed by their own Afghan support team, Hedlund said.

Two soldiers were killed in the battle. Sharp was shot multiple times in the pelvis and abdomen, and almost died in the field. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his sacrifices.

After Sharp was stabilized, he returned to the United States and has been recovering in the hospital, just recently regaining the ability to walk, Hedlund said. At the same time, his one-year-old daughter, Audrey, was also learning to walk for the first time.

During his recovery, however, two more Green Berets from his team were killed and, in a more recent mission, his mentor Sgt. Major James "Ryan" Sartor was killed in battle.

RELATED: Green Berets killed in combat in Afghanistan identified

Hedlund said Sartor saved Sharp's life multiple times and was close with his wife, Amy.

"As you might image, my cousin Brian is struggling right now, not only with the physical pain of not being there for his brothers as they gave the ultimate sacrifice in battle," Hedlund wrote.

Dozens of people lined the streets beside Highway 95 on Friday morning for Sharp's law enforcement escort. A local Walgreens in the area even changed its reader board to say, "Welcome home Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp."

Hedlund said Sharp is from Montana, but his wife was born and raised in Coeur d'Alene and also lived in Spokane. The two were married in a private ceremony overseas but had a wedding reception with family in Hayden.

The family's ties to the community include Amy's grandma in Spokane Valley, several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews in and around North Idaho, Hedlund said.

Photos: Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp and family Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp with his wife, Amy, and daughter Audrey Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp and his daughter, Audrey Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp and holds his daughter, Audrey, while recovering in the hospital Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp and his wife, Amy Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Sharp and his family

RELATED: Three Vietnam War veterans reunite after believing one of them died 53 years ago

RELATED: Group unites Purple Heart vets in N. Idaho

RELATED: Moscow Boy Scout works to identify every veteran's grave in cemetery