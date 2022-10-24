Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served

Many Idaho businesses and national chains are saying "thank you" with holiday offers for current and former service members.

BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military.

Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in southern Idaho. Some of the food and drink discounts or freebies come with limits on the dollar amount or limit the offer to choices from a special menu. Customers are asked to show proof of U.S. military service such as a military identification card, a state-issued ID indicating veteran status, or Form DD 214.

Unless otherwise noted, the offers are for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022.

If your business is offering a Veterans Day special and you don't see it here, please let us know! Email information to ktvbnews@ktvb.com.

Food and drink offers

Applebee's -- Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day (details on Applebee's website). Proof of service required.

Arby's -- RB American Arby’s restaurants in Ada County and Canyon County are honoring all veterans and active-duty military on Veteran’s Day with a free classic roast beef sandwich. Limit of one sandwich per customer. You can redeem this offer by visiting Arby’s in uniform or with proof of service.

Bear Island Brewing Co. -- 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise (just off Fairview in former Boise Fire Station No. 6): Two free pints; valid for U.S. veterans and active duty with proof of service; 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 only.

Biscuit and Hogs, Original Sunrise Cafe, Huck House Brunchette (State and Glenwood), Blue Bench Brunchette (Overland Rd. in Boise), Brunchette on the Lake (McCall) -- November 11th Veterans Day: Veterans & Active Military personnel with ID join us on November 11th for a free meal up to $16.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings – All day on Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – All Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Denny’s will be offering any veterans or active-duty military with a valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork classic sandwich is available this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, Veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Einstein Bros. Bagels – Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.

Famous Dave's (Idaho locations are to-go only: 3551 E. Fairview, Meridian, inside Macaroni Grill; 1921 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls; 2833 S. 25th St. E., Ammon) -- Free Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus a side.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – On Veterans Day, receive a card for a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal. Card is valid through November 30.

Golden Corral – November 14, 2022: Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. to close. Veterans and current servicemembers receive a free “thank you” buffet meal.

The Human Bean Coffee – Free 16-ounce drink to all Veterans and military personnel on Veterans Day.

IHOP – Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on November 11. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service.

Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee – On Veterans Day, a doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

Little Caesars – On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Little Caesars. Only select Little Caesars are participating, so make sure you call ahead to your local one before you head over.

Melting Pot – Veterans eat for free on Veterans Day at select Melting Pot locations with the purchase of regular-priced four-course meals. Veterans must show military IDs.

Olive Garden – This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

On The Border Free Entree – This Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free pick-two combo meal.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt – On Veterans Day, all Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy half off a cup of froyo.

Outback Steakhouse – This Veterans Day, all military Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

Red Lobster – In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time on Friday, November 11, 2022. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Red Robin – One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active-duty military on Fri., Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Shari’s Café – Free slice of pie and buy-one-get-one-free entrée for all current and former military on Veterans Day. Valid for dine-in and takeout only.

Smashburger – Veterans and active-duty military get a free double classic smash on Veterans Day.

Starbucks – On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, Reservists, Veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed or iced coffee at participating Starbucks stores.

TA Stopping Centers – All active-duty military, Veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Taco John’s – On Veterans Day, all active, reserve, retired and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military can get a free small beef #1 combo meal by redeeming the offer in the Taco John’s app.

TCBY – First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for Veterans and active military on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse – On Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service.

Tucanos – November 9-11, 2022: Free churrasco meal with the purchase of another churrasco meal (or a half-price meal available for Veterans dining solo). Plus, post a selfie at Tucano’s and get a free dessert certificate.

Twin Peaks – All Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Wendy’s – Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

Yard House – Veterans and active-duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on Veterans Day with a valid military ID. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Yogurtz Grill - Veterans can get a free fresh ground Angus burger from their menu.

Limited-time discounts

Texas de Brazil – Veterans receive 25% off dinner from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12.

Kohl’s – Nov. 11-13: 30% off in stores for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families with a valid military ID.

Haircut deals

Craftsman Unlimited – Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Meridian and Twin Falls locations offering free haircuts for veterans (walk-in only)

Great Clips – Veterans and active-duty military can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

Sports Clips – Some locations will be offering free haircuts to Veterans and active-duty service members on November 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details and participating locations.

The VA Veterans Experience Office has compiled a list that includes information on other Veterans Day offers and ongoing veteran/military discounts around the U.S. The sharing of this information does not constitute an endorsement by the VA or by KTVB of the products or services.

Thank you for your service and enjoy this Veterans Day!

