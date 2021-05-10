Uncle Sam wants you! US Army launches virtual hiring campaign, offers signing bonuses up to $40K

Army recruiters are hosting a virtual career fair May 10 thru Jun 14 as part of the military service's second nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

BOISE, Idaho — Looking to jump start a new career? The U.S. Army launched a national hiring campaign Monday and is offering up to $40,000 in bonuses.

Army recruiters are hosting a virtual career fair May 10 thru Jun 14 as part of the military service's second nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

The Army National Hiring Days campaign was first held as a virtual event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's campaign includes up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on qualifications, selected occupation, and length of the service contract.

Recruiting stations across the country will host virtual career fairs throughout the five-week campaign to provide information about the many career paths and benefits available and answer questions potential applicants may have about life in the Army.

The more than 150 career options range from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources. The recruiters will also discuss the benefits soldiers receive, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and certifications, tuition assistance for college courses, and family support programs.

"The last year has been challenging for our nation and the world," said Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. "We want young people to know the Army offers stability, especially during an unsteady time. Stability with a consistent job, consistent paycheck, comprehensive healthcare, and a built-in support system for soldiers and their families. We're offering opportunities for them to join us in a meaningful career that will prepare them for success in the future."

To become an enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army, individuals must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; be 17-34 years old; achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent.