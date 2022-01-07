Marine Corps F-35 jets flying at Gowen Field this weekend

The Idaho Air National Guard is hosting four of the fighters for three days for a joint training mission.

BOISE, Idaho — Marine aviators based in Arizona and Idaho Air National Guard pilots will train together this Saturday through Monday.

Four F-35B Lightning II fighter jets are coming to Boise from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. The F-35 pilots will train this weekend with members of the 124th Fighter Wing, who fly the A-10 Thunderbolt II out of Gowen Field.

The Idaho National Guard said Thursday in a news release that the training flights are planned for normal daytime flying hours, in the airspace and ranges typically used by the Guard in Southern Idaho.

The 124th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Chad Kornberg, calls training with other units a "critical component" to the Idaho Air National Guard maintaining combat readiness.

"We typically operate in a joint combat environment, working hand-in-hand with other services, and this training is imperative to prepare our pilots for combat operations," Kornberg said.

Training with different aircraft exposes Idaho pilots to scenarios beyond their normal close air-support training.

Col. Kornberg also said the additional aircraft means the flightline at Gowen will be busier and louder than normal, "but as always, we will ensure we take steps to limit negative impacts to the community."

For public inquiries or noise concerns, a special phone line has been established to address comments. The number is 208-422-5252.

The F-35 does not have a permanent presence at Gowen Field or any other military base in Idaho. Gowen Field was among the bases the U.S. Air Force had considered as an F-35 bed-down site, but it was not selected.

