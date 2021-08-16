Many Idahoans who served in Afghanistan never came home

Many of Idaho's veterans came back injured and have struggled physically, mentally or both. While others did not come back at all.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, The 208 spent a good majority of the show trying to get some Idaho-specific information when it comes to our presence in Afghanistan.

However, that data has to come from a variety of places, all of which are very busy.

KTVB is still working to get some information, but what we do know, there are thousands of our armed forces who have served in Afghanistan with some sort of Idaho connection. Either they were born here or stationed here. They served one tour or several.

Many came back injured and have struggled physically, mentally or both.

Some did not come back at all.

They were parents, children, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Let us never forget the Idahoans who never made it home from the combat mission in Afghanistan, America's longest war.

