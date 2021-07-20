Idaho World War II veteran receives posthumous honor at Gowen Field

The Idaho National Guard has named its newest barracks for Vernon Baker.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho World War II veteran Vernon Baker received a special honor Tuesday at Gowen Field.

The Idaho National Guard dedicated its newest barracks after the Idaho native to help celebrate his legacy.



Baker, who moved to St. Maries upon retirement, died there in 2010 at the age of 90. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Baker was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1997 by President Bill Clinton, 52 years after he led a successful attack that helped the Allies drive German forces out of northern Italy. His role was largely overlooked because of his race. At the time of his service, the U.S. Army had been segregated.



Years later, he still serves as a role model to those in the U.S. Army.



“I feel proud to stand here today wearing the same uniform that Vernon Baker wore many years ago as he fought for America,” said Major Robert Taylor. “Today's generation fights for the freedom of future generations and he fought for the generation before us, not just for America but for around the world."



Baker also served in the Korean War. He was the only living Black World War II veteran to receive the nation's highest distinction for valor; six others received it posthumously.



Tuesday's ceremony is the culmination of a year-long effort by Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Jerome Mapp.



Wintrow said Mapp, a former Boise city councilman, reached out in June 2020 looking for a way to honor Baker. The pair later connected with the Idaho Division of Veteran Services and Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, which ultimately led to the decision to name a barracks after him.



"For those, who will enter into this building will have the opportunity to learn about him and the sacrifice he made as well as other African Americans made for our country," said Mapp.



"It's so important to honor and recognize the achievements of Idahoans, especially Idahoans of color, whose contributions have not always been front and center in our state history,” said Wintrow. “I hope this will lead more people to learn about Vernon Baker's legacy and acts of bravery, helping keep the story of this American hero alive for decades to come."



His wife, Heidy Baker, who lives in their St. Maries home, attended the dedication ceremony.

