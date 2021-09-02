Live at 1 p.m. - Memorial held for Idaho National Guard pilots killed in crash

The men died one week ago when their Black Hawk helicopter went down in the Danskin Mountains east of Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Three pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard are being honored in a memorial ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The men died one week ago when their Black Hawk helicopter went down in the Danskin Mountains east of Boise. There were no survivors.

The pilots, all of whom had experience flying in inclement weather, were on a routine training exercise, officials said.

They were identified as 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson of Boise, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan of Boise, and 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer of Nampa. All three were married, and leave behind children.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen Idaho National Guard members. The cause of the crash is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

"This memorial service is an opportunity for fellow Guardsmen to honor our fallen brothers," said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. "Today, we gather in military tradition to pay respect to each of these members of our Idaho Guard family."

The memorial service begins at 1 p.m. at Gowen Field's Memorial Park, and will be streamed live in this story.

Family members, friends, and current or former members of the Idaho Military Division are invited to attend, but the memorial will not be open to the general public. Masks are required and must be worn at all times during the event.

