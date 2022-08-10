More than 600 Idaho National Guard soldiers leave Gowen Field for deployment

A sendoff for the members of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team is Wednesday morning in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard's 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Another group of Idaho soldiers from the 116th mobilized for OSS in November 2021 and will return in October of this year.

A sendoff for family and friends of the latest group of deploying soldiers is taking place Wednesday at Gowen Field. The sendoff comes after two years of training in anticipation of the mobilization.

The mission these Idaho soldiers are mobilizing for, Operation Spartan Shield, is a joint mission under U.S. Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom, which began after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. The ongoing OSS operation is supported primarily by Army National Guard units from around the country.

The 116th CBCT task force that's deploying for OSS is composed of soldiers from Idaho, Montana, Oregon and South Carolina. The deployment is expected to last about one year. Before going to Southwest Asia, the soldiers mobilizing Wednesday will receive another 45 days of stateside training.

The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team is the Idaho Army National Guard's largest unit. Members of the brigade deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2010.

