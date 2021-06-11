Idaho Air National Guard to host F-16 unit from Arizona

Six F-16 Fighting Falcons will be training with A-10s from the Idaho Air National Guard's 190th Fighter Squadron starting on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Gowen Field will be buzzing with activity starting Monday as the Idaho Air National Guard begins hosting six F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Arizona Air National Guard.

The jets are assigned to the 195th Fighter Squadron, 162nd Wing, in Tucson, Ariz., and will be in Idaho from June 14-25 to train with A-10s from the Idaho Air National Guard's 190th Fighter Squadron.

All flight operation will occur during normal daylight hours. In addition to utilizing facilities and air space here in Idaho, both units will train together in the Utah Test and Training Range, located in Utah's West Desert.



"Having another visiting unit train with us here at home only enhances our combat abilities," said Col. Shannon Smith, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing. "When we are called to fight, we do so with other units that operate and maintain dissimilar aircraft, so training with them now is a critical component to maintaining our combat readiness."



This training will expose Idaho pilots to scenarios beyond their normal Close Air Support training and provide a unique opportunity to enhance their operational capabilities.



"As we prepare to host visiting units, our commitment to be good neighbors remains the same," Smith said. "We want our neighbors to know what they can expect … additional aircraft means that the flight line will be louder at times, but as always, we will take the necessary steps to limit negative impacts to the community. If anyone has any concerns, please call us so we can address them directly."

The Idaho Air National Guard has set up a special phone line for public inquiries or noise concerns. You can call 208-422-5252.

