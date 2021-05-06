Construction continues on USS IDAHO, Navy's most advanced nuclear attack submarine

The USS IDAHO nuclear attack submarine is the first ship named after the Gem State since 1919, when Battleship BB42, or "The Big Spud," was commissioned.

BOISE, Idaho — After its construction was formally started in late 2020, the U.S. Navy is beginning to build its most advanced nuclear attack submarine, the USS IDAHO.

The keel-laying ceremony for the fifth ship to ever bear the Gem State's name happened in August 2020, with former Idaho Governor Kirk Kempthorne in attendance.

Now, Kempthorne and others have started a plan to decorate the submarine with artwork and memorabilia from Idaho to remind sailors of what the USS IDAHO represents, according to the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee.

"I was honored to participate in the keel-laying ceremony last summer. Now we have the opportunity to help customize this state-of-the-art submarine with Idaho memorabilia, artwork, photographs and other reminders to the officers and sailors that the people of our great state stand with them as they carry out their roles in our nation's defense," Kempthorne said in a statement.

The ship, designated as SSN 799, is the Navy's 26th Virginia-class attack submarine.

The USS IDAHO is expected to be christened in the summer of 2022 and after it completes sea trials, the vessel will enter active service.

The USS IDAHO is also the first ship named after the Gem State since 1919, when Battleship BB42 or "The Big Spud," was commissioned.

Battleship BB42 was, at the time, the largest battleship afloat. Her service during World War Two, including her role in the Battle of Iwo Jima, would earn her seven battle stars.

Later in April of 1945, she was assigned to a bombardment station off Okinawa, also providing major fire support for that invasion.

The Big Spud was decommissioned on July 3, 1946.