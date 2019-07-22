COLORADO, USA — U.S. Air Force veteran William Shuttleworth is taking a long walk.

“I am way ahead of schedule. I am about 45 days ahead of my planned itinerary,” Shuttleworth said.

Shuttleworth is walking nearly 30 miles a day on his way to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. He began his cross-country walk on May 15.in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

“You put a pair of these shoes on and you find the kindest most ordinary, sweet, generous, thoughtful, grateful Americans in the world,” Shuttleworth said.

Shuttleworth is walking to bring awareness to veteran causes including veteran suicide rates, veteran homelessness, and veteran healthcare. He also wants more veterans to get elected to Congress and he hopes to raise $100,000 for disabled vets.

“Now that my story has become well known throughout the country, communities come out and oftentimes escort me into town, find a place for me to house Since I am funding my own walk across the country, people have been very kind with donations and giving me a place to stay,” Shuttleworth said.

While Shuttleworth is in Colorado he plans to stop in Idaho Springs, Silverthorne, and Grand Junction.

“And I am thinking right now, I might be able to be there [Vandenberg Air Force Base] by Sept. 15 which would be about 40 days ahead of my anticipated goal when I first started this.”

To follow Shuttleworth’s progress, visit his website at www.vetsdontforgetvets.com

