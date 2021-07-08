Idaho attorney general announces resolution with Purdue Pharma over opioid proliferation

It also require payments of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country. "Creating a robust document depository, opening up to the public the marketing and sales efforts that led to the opioid crisis, will aid public health going forward," Wasden said. "Public health experts and officials will learn from and be better able to prevent a future calamity such as the opioid epidemic for which Purdue and the Sacklers bear significant responsibility."

Under the terms of the resolution, Purdue will turn over for public disclosure the evidence from lawsuits and investigations of Purdue over the past 20 years, including deposition transcripts, deposition videos, and 13 million documents. Purdue will also be required to turn over more than 20 million additional documents, including every non-privileged email at Purdue that was sent or received by every member of the Sackler family who sat on the board or worked at the company. Lastly, Purdue will waive its attorney-client privilege to reveal confidential communications with its lawyers about tactics for pushing opioids, FDA approval of OxyContin, "pill mill" doctors and pharmacies diverting drugs, and about the billions of dollars Purdue paid out to the Sacklers.



The Sacklers will pay $4.325 billion over the next nine years, with Idaho expected to receive an estimated $21.6 million. Thousands of individual victims will also receive compensation as part of the bankruptcy process.



Under the terms of the plan, the Sacklers will be permanently banned from the opioid business and Purdue will be sold or wound down by the end of 2024.