x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

National

Idaho among 10 states suing Google for 'anti-competitive' online ad sales

Google is calling the suit "meritless" and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

DALLAS — Ten states have brought a lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of "anti-competitive conduct" in the online advertising industry including a deal to manipulate sales with rival Facebook. 

Texas Attorney General Ken says Google is using its "monopolistic power" to control the pricing on online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating its competition. 

Google is calling the suit "meritless" and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

According to records released by Paxton's office, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

Related Articles