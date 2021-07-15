Florida police officer arrested in connection with Jan. 6 US Capitol insurrection

The officer resigned Thursday after the FBI charged him, the Windermere Police Department said.

WINDERMERE, Fla. — A central Florida police officer has been arrested and faces charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, his now-former police department said.

Officer Kevin Tuck was arrested Thursday by the FBI, according to the Windermere Police Department.

The department said the investigation first started several days after the attack at the Capitol when another officer brought their "concerns" to the attention of an immediate supervisor.

In a release, Chief David Ogden said once those concerns were brought forward, the department contacted the local FBI to "officer our transparency and full cooperation."

At the time, the FBI said it didn't have any indication that Officer Tuck was inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. But, because it was an open case, the FBI told the police department it would keep them "posted" and that "strict confidentiality" was key until the conclusion of the FBI's investigation, a release said.

The police department said Officer Tuck was called in on Jan. 12 to speak with command staff to "address several concerns." A release said Tuck denied being inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and said he was never close to the building and was "simply attending a political rally." The department said Tuck did not inform his chain of command he would be out of the state nor did he let his supervisor know he would be attending the rally.

However, the police department said, at the time, it had no indication Tuck committed any "illegal activity."

Fast forward to July 7 when Chief Ogden said the FBI contacted him saying agents had an arrest warrant for Tuck.

On July 15, the police department says the FBI arrested Tuck and charged him with the following federal offenses:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Following his FBI interview, Tuck gave filed his resignation with the police chief, according to a press release. The police department will be continuing with its own internal investigation.

Tuck was reported to have been with the Windermere Police Department since May 2019. Before joining the force, the department said he worked with the Longwood Police Department for six years.