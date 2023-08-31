'Devastating' | Coeur d'Alene firefighters return from recovery mission to Lahaina

Cody Moore and Chad Matchell returned to Idaho on Saturday after more than two weeks as part of a recovery mission.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After more than two weeks as part of the recovery mission on Maui, Cody Moore and Chad Matchell returned home Saturday.

Both Coeur d’Alene firefighters used one word to describe what they saw in Lahaina: “Devastating.”

Up close, it’s worse than what the pictures have shown on television.

“It was brutal what ended up happening there,” Matchell said. “The fire burned fast and it burned hot. Devastating is the word. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Moore, with 10-year-old yellow lab Murphy, and Matchell, with Scout, another older yellow lab, were among the K-9 units sent to Lahaina through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

To read the full story, visit our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

