Video shows building collapsing into raging Yellowstone River

Segments of paved roads eroded and washed away in several places due to the high water.

GARDINER, Mont. — New video is revealing the extent of the flooding that has closed all entrances to Yellowstone National Park.

Video footage captured on the north side of the park in Gardiner, Montana, shows a building collapsing into the rushing waters of the Yellowstone River on Monday.

Five families who lived in a home along the Yellowstone River lost everything when a house collapsed into the river. A GoFundMe was set up to help them.

The National Park Service (NPS) said there will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, at a minimum. NPS said power was out in multiple areas of the Yellowstone National Park.

“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation," said park superintendent Cam Sholly.

Gateway towns to Yellowstone National Park, including Gardiner and Red Lodge, Montana, were without power and drinkable water Tuesday, amid unprecedented flooding that closed the national park just to the south on Monday.

NPS said those planning on visiting Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks will need to pay close attention to the status of road conditions as many park roads might remain closed for an extended period of time.

Preliminary assessments showed multiple sections of roads throughout the park had been washed out or covered in mud or rocks and that bridges might be affected, the park said.

With additional rainfall forecasted to continue for several days, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

