Sprint-car racer Jason Johnson, 41, of Eunice, La., has died after a crash Saturday night in the World of Outlaws feature at Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway.

The series announced his death Sunday morning

We are heartbroken and saddened to tell you that we have lost our leader, friend, family member and our hero. @WorldofOutlaws PR: https://t.co/Ou6BiyfYlZ — Jason Johnson Racing (@JJR41Updates) June 24, 2018

​​​​​Johnson crashed on the 18th lap, after a restart, while racing for the lead with eventual winner Daryn Pitman. Johnson's car flipped and went through billboards outside Turn 3, according to witnesses at the track and watching the live webcast.

After 10 to 15 minutes, Johnson was transported from the track and fans were told he was being taken to a local hospital, witnesses said. He was airlifted to Aurora Summit Hospital, about 40 miles away in the Village of Summit.

A woman works near a billboard broken when Jason Johnson's World of Outlaws sprint car flipped out of the track at Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday night.

Shari Prag

Johnson is second driver in four years to die from injuries suffered in a sprint-car crash at the third-mile clay track. Scott Semmelmann, 47, of Brookfield was killed in an accident in practice at an Interstate Racing Association in September 2014.

Johnson burst onto the national scene in 2016 by winning the Knoxville (Iowa) Nationals, the biggest race of the year for winged sprint cars. He was Outlaws rookie of the year in 2015.

This is how we will always remember Knoxville Nationals champion Jason Johnson. He gave so many people so much joy and a race that will go down in history. #RaginCajun pic.twitter.com/64P9jkgZ1m — Knoxville Raceway (@knoxvilleraces) June 24, 2018

Before joining the tour full time, Johnson raced with the Outlaws occasionally, making his first start in 1998 and collecting his first victory in 2003, according to his biography on the series' website. His 12 victories include two this season.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi, and a son, Jaxx.

SLS Promotions, which promoted the race issued a statement Sunday:

"Everyone at SLS Promotions offers our deepest, most sincere thoughts, prayers and condolences to Bobbi Johnson, Jaxx Johnson and the entire Johnson family and JJR Racing team.

"Jason was a great competitor and true ambassador for the sport. It was an honor and a privilege to work with him during his time on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series trail. Jason will never be forgotten"

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jason Johnson’s friends and family. He was a fierce competitor for @WorldofOutlaws and a great family man. 🙏🏼 — Kasey Kahne Racing (@KKRdirt) June 24, 2018

What a very sad morning to hear of this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, your son, your family and your team. God speed. — Sarah Fisher (@SarahFisher) June 24, 2018

Really saddened by the news this morning. I didn’t know @JasonJohnsonRac personally but only heard great things about him. His results showed he was an insanely good race car driver, but his legacy will be a great father and husband. Our thoughts and prayers to them today. — Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) June 24, 2018

