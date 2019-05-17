Editor's note: The video above is from November 2018.

Grumpy Cat, the feline who became famous across social media, has died.

An announcement was posted on the official Grumpy Cat Twitter account early Friday morning.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," the announcement said. "She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha."

This is a developing story.