One Mega Millions ticket with all six numbers for Tuesday's record $1.6 billion jackpot was sold and, according to South Carolina's lottery website, it was sold in the Palmetto State.

The official Mega Millions website was updated Wednesday morning to concur that one ticket with all five numbers and the Mega Ball was sold, but it did not immediately say where. The updated jackpot for Friday's drawing -- which could have reached $2 billion had there been no winner -- was announced at $40 million.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

A screenshot from the South Carolina lottery website on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, showing one winning ticket sold in the U.S. record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

South Carolina allows lottery winners to remain anonymous, so the world may never know who won.

Although the lucky player will have won the jackpot, they won't be an instant billionaire. Most winners opt for the cash reward, which, in this case, was $913.7 million, lottery officials said Tuesday. That number is likely to fall even more as other taxes come into play.

The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

Thirty-six people won $1 million, with two winning $3 million because they opted to get the Megaplier, which was 3x.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

