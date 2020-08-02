Robert Conrad, star of TV's 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84

The rugged, contentious actor starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series 'Hawaiian Eye' and 'The Wild, Wild West.'

LOS ANGELES — Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild, Wild West," has died. He was 84.

A family spokesperson says the actor died Saturday morning in Malibu, California, from heart failure.

Conrad became an overnight star after the show “Hawaiian Eye" debuted in 1959.