Mayor Bill de Blasio

Born: May 8, 1961

Birthplace: New York City, New York

Age on Inauguration Day: 59

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: billdeblasio.com

Education: New York University (Bachelor’s degree in metropolitan studies); Columbia University (Master’s degree in international affairs)

Public office: New York City Council (2001-2009); New York City Public Advocate (2009-2013); New York City Mayor (2014-present)

Personal: de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane, have two children.

Life and career:

Regional director of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under Andrew Cuomo during the Clinton administration.

Campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s 2000 U.S. Senate run.

“A Tale Of Two Cities” was a theme for his first mayoral campaign, showing the disparity caused by income inequality.

As mayor, sought reform of the city’s “stop and frisk” policy and pushed for more affordable housing. He supported paying for universal pre-kindergarten by taxing those making over $500,000 a year, and the legalization of marijuana.

Bill de Blasio is his third legal name. His given name is Warren Wilhelm, Jr. At age 22, long after his parents had divorced, he adopted his mother’s maiden name and became Warren de Blasio-Wilhelm. Eighteen years later, he changed his name again to Bill de Blasio.

Sources: Biography.com; Britannica.com; New York Daily News