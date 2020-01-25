What's new in the China coronavirus outbreak

Australia announced its first case and France two cases, the disease's first appearance in Europe. Meanwhile, the US has its second case.

WUHAN, Hubei — Here's what's new in the outbreak linked to an emerging virus in China.

The number of confirmed cases rose to more than 1,280. Forty-one have died, all in China.

Wuhan, the city where the outbreak started, has halted all outbound flights, trains, buses and ferries. Now, 12 other cities have followed suit. That puts a combined population of more than 36 million under lockdown.

Additional cases cropped up outside China.

