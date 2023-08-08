Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual: 'I love all people equally, and now that includes myself'

The 51-year-old said he is now trying to be the most Wayne Brady he can be.

WASHINGTON — Wayne Brady, host of CBS' "Let's Make A Deal," revealed that he identifies as pansexual, meaning he is attracted to persons regardless of their sex or gender.

The 51-year-old comedian, actor, singer and host first shared the news in an interview with People where he talked about his self-discovery journey.

“I am pansexual,” Brady told People. "Bisexual — with an open mind!"

Brady, who is known for his comedic performances on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and made his mark on Broadway in the Tony-winning show "Kinky Boots," also opened up about his sexuality on TikTok. In a video posted Monday, the 51-year-old sings along to Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" as he stands in front of colorful lights representing the LGBTQ+ flag.

@waynebrady As someone who gets to bring joy to others daily on tv, it's been ironic that I don't experience it as much as I'd like. I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency. In doing my work, I've come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the lgbtq+ family. It's scary as hell to say out loud but here it is. The people I admire the most are the ones brave enough to be themselves unapologetically. This shouldn't shake anyone's world, but if it bothers you at all, that's your business:) I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A "real man" in my eyes, isn't afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I'll be over here living my best life! I love you @Mandietaketa @Maile Masako @Jason ♬ original sound - Shannon

"As someone who gets to bring joy to others daily on tv, it's been ironic that I don't experience it as much as I'd like. I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency. In doing my work, I've come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want," the comedian said in his caption. "This truth makes me Pan and part of the lgbtq+ family. It's scary as hell to say out loud but here it is."

"I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A "real man" in my eyes, isn't afraid to be honest and happy," the actor added. From now on, I'll be over here living my best life! I love you,"

The "Masked Singer" winner said he grappled with the label "bisexual" but resonated with pansexuality because "to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary."

The actor said he struggled to tell the world about his sexuality, often telling himself that the nobody need to know his personal business. Brady said this behavior enabled him to "live in the shadows and to be secretive."

"I had to break that behavior," the 51-year-old said.

Brady said the first person that he came out to was his ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

"I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier," Taketa said to People.

The "Let's Make A Deal" host said he is now trying to be the most Wayne Brady he can be.

"I’m still coming together. But If I'm healthy, then I can go onstage at 'Let's Make A Deal' and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects. I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I'm doing this for me," he said.