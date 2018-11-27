Bethesda, Maryland — Reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed Army Medical Center was said to be a part of a drill, according to a Pentagon spokesperson. However, there has been some conflicting reports about whether the incident was a drill or a false alarm.

Montgomery County Police officer Rick Goodale said police were called to the scene Tuesday just after 2:20 p.m.

Multiple officials said patients and staff were told to move to secure locations and were advised to remain on lockdown until notified by security. It's unclear why this was done if the incident was a drill.

Many people around the facility had been tweeting about the reported active shooter situation, including a Maryland congressman.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who represents Maryland's 2nd Congressional District, wrote on Twitter that that he was in a conference room with approximately 40 other people when they were told there was an active shooter.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

When the Pentagon confirmed that the incident had in fact been a drill, he later tweeted that they were given the all clear but "at no point was there any indication that this was a drill."

Even the official U.S. Navy Twitter account had posted about reports of an active shooter, and then later confirmed that it was an “ad hoc drill by tenant command.”

CONFIRMED: No active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. Was ad hoc drill by tenant command. https://t.co/P9N65mMdOA — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 27, 2018

However, at around 4:20 p.m., the Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) said on Twitter that security found no indication of an active shooter and that the report was a false alarm. They also directly contradicted the Pentagon and the U.S. Navy Twitter account by saying the incident was not part of a scheduled drill.

Summary of Active Shooter Response at NSAB Bethesda



Around 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 27, a call came into security at NSA Bethesda with the report of an active shooter situation in the basement of Bldg. 19 at Walter Reed Bethesda.



1/2 — NSABethesda (@nsabethesda) November 27, 2018

Various employees inside the hospital had reported on social media about receiving notifications of a code white active shooter situation. The alerts urged people to shelter in place and move all patients and staff to secure locations.

From employee sheltered in place at Walter Reed.. when I asked what he is hearing/seeing. https://t.co/q1YlTV7Q1j — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) November 27, 2018

People were reporting that conflicting emails were being sent out addressing the incident at Walter Reed. Some emails said "exercise active shooter" while some said "this is not a drill."

A doctor at the hospital tweeted video showing heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area, but noted she hadn't heard any shots.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

Another employee at the hospital posted a screenshot of a notification sent to her phone. She said she was currently hiding in a closet with a patient and two other employees.

Active Shooter at my job. Walter Reed Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ee3fXlqO6K — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

I'm hiding in a closet with a patient and two co-workers. Lights off. I have no idea where everyone else in my department ran to. I just hope everyone is safe...... — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

No injuries or gunshots were reported.

