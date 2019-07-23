HELSINKI, Finland — Volvo Cars is recalling about half a million cars worldwide. The problem is a plastic engine component that could in extreme cases melt and cause a vehicle to catch a fire.

Volvo says the affected cars are two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engines manufactured between 2014 and 2019. The Associated Press reports they can be found in these models: S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault.

