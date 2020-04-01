CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.

The U.S. Men's National Team twitter account says the Americans will open their training camp on Monday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

They will use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, California.

Qatar won the rights to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 2010 to become the first country in the Middle East to be selected to host the soccer tournament.

