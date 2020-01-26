General says US committed to Syria fight; Missions up against Islamic State

The top commander for the Middle East says operations against IS militants are on the rise again, after the US cut back over tensions with Iran.

GREEN VILLAGE MILITARY OUTPOST (AP) -- The top U.S. commander for the Middle East is offering reassurances that the U.S. remains committed to its mission in Syria.

He made an unannounced visit to five military bases stretching from northeast Syria to the Middle Euphrates Valley.

He says operations against Islamic State militants are on the rise again, after the U.S. cut back due to the increased tensions with Iran and the need to concentrate on increasing security.

Gen. Frank McKenzie visited a military outpost in Syria on Saturday, traveling to the five different military outposts to meet with troops, hear from commanders and talk with the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces.